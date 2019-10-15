Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rubbish has spilled over the road in Bowen, after a 4-tonne garbage truck rolled just before 8am.
Rubbish has spilled over the road in Bowen, after a 4-tonne garbage truck rolled just before 8am.
News

Rubbish spills after four-tonne garbage truck rolls

Georgia Simpson
by
15th Oct 2019 9:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUBBISH has spilled over a road in Bowen after a four-tonne garbage truck rolled just before 8am.

Paramedics were called to the corner of Peter Delemothe Rd and Andersons Lane, with one patient being treated at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesperson said the man was taken to Bowen Hospital with shoulder pain in a stable condition.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said a crew was at the scene for safety precautions.

According to a Queensland Police Services spokesperson there was "lots of rubbish" on the road and that it appeared the tip truck had rolled on a private property. 

andersons lane bowen road crash garbage truck peter delemothe rd road crash

Top Stories

    BLOCKADE: Protesters target new business

    premium_icon BLOCKADE: Protesters target new business

    Environment They have been asked to leave by staff.

    IN COURT: 30 people appearing in Bowen Court

    premium_icon IN COURT: 30 people appearing in Bowen Court

    News A list of everyone due to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court

    ‘You have broken our daughter’

    premium_icon ‘You have broken our daughter’

    Crime Over four months a Mackay father beat and assaulted his nine-year-old daughter...

    New bridge to improve access during floods

    premium_icon New bridge to improve access during floods

    News Residents will be cut off for shorter amounts of time during floods.