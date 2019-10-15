Rubbish spills after four-tonne garbage truck rolls

Rubbish has spilled over the road in Bowen, after a 4-tonne garbage truck rolled just before 8am.

RUBBISH has spilled over a road in Bowen after a four-tonne garbage truck rolled just before 8am.

Paramedics were called to the corner of Peter Delemothe Rd and Andersons Lane, with one patient being treated at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesperson said the man was taken to Bowen Hospital with shoulder pain in a stable condition.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said a crew was at the scene for safety precautions.

According to a Queensland Police Services spokesperson there was "lots of rubbish" on the road and that it appeared the tip truck had rolled on a private property.