Four vehicle accident on Shute Harbour Road

Jacob Wilson | 20th Apr 2017 10:59 AM
A fourvehicle crash occurred on Shute Harbour Road in Cannonvale this morning.
A fourvehicle crash occurred on Shute Harbour Road in Cannonvale this morning.

AN ERROR in judgment caused a four vehicle pile-up on Shute Harbour Road in Cannonvale at 9.30am today.

While traffic was stopped for a red light, the driver of a Nissan directly behind a Honda Accent thought the motorist was merging into a turning lane for United Petroleum and failed to brake quickly enough to prevent the accident.

The crash resulted in minimal disruption to traffic and one woman was taken to Proserpine hospital with a minor wrist injury.

Sergeant Simon Docking of the Whitsunday Police said motorists needed to consider the higher than average volume of traffic on the roads and drive to conditions.

"The roads are busier so (motorists) have got to be more aware and drive slower," he said.

"We never used to get queues of traffic going back so far in every direction."

Sgt Docking also urged motorists to be aware of slippery road surfaces.

The vehicles were towed from the scene at around 10am.

accident shute harbour road

