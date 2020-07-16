Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DROUGHT GRANTS: Isaac Regional Council is one of the recipients. Picture: Tara Miko
DROUGHT GRANTS: Isaac Regional Council is one of the recipients. Picture: Tara Miko
Community

Four vital groups share $272,000 in drought funds

Melanie Whiting
16th Jul 2020 10:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR local organisations across Central Queensland and the Whitsundays are among 59 to share in almost $5 million as part of a drought support package.

Communities Minister Coralee O’Rourke announced the recipients of the State Government funding, highlighting how rural, regional and remote areas of Queensland have been struggling with the impacts of the ongoing drought.

The recipients included Whitsunday Community Services Inc ($88,000), Isaac Regional Council ($84,000), Clermont Dolphins Swimming Club ($14,083) and Emerald District and Social Development Association Inc ($86,000).

More stories:

Mackay radio program to razz your berries

Lions Club makes beach wheelchair available to the community

VMR: Hundreds rescued on our waters by saviours of the sea

“We know the COVID-19 pandemic has meant drought-affected regional Queensland communities are facing social and economic challenges on two fronts,” Mrs O’Rourke said.

“This ongoing drought, and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, is having a flow-on effect in Queensland communities, spreading from farms to businesses and households and that’s why we’re providing grants to boost these regional, rural and remote communities.

“This funding will support these regional communities to unite – in spirit, if not in person – and recover.”

The majority of funding will go to local organisations that will be contracted to provide funding to distribute to individuals, families and households affected by drought through Flexible Financial Hardship payments.

Support will be extended to non-farming small business operators such as tradespeople and retailers that are impacted by drought.

Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

Third party payments such as rates and electricity are also eligible.

A range of community events and activities will also be supported.

These grants form part of the Palaszczuk Government’s $74.6 million drought funding package.

drought drought aid funding grants qldpol
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Work starts on Adani’s open cut mine

        premium_icon WATCH: Work starts on Adani’s open cut mine

        News The mine is on track to export first coal in 2021.

        • 16th Jul 2020 10:04 AM
        Airlie podcaster forgoing food to help free ‘innocent man’

        premium_icon Airlie podcaster forgoing food to help free ‘innocent man’

        People and Places A famous American podcast co-host has also joined the plight of the duo, who have...

        21 big projects in this year’s council budget

        premium_icon 21 big projects in this year’s council budget

        Council News The Whitsunday council unveiled the new budget yesterday with money going towards...

        BUDGET BREAKDOWN: What each division gets in 2020-21

        premium_icon BUDGET BREAKDOWN: What each division gets in 2020-21

        Council News Take a look at the projects headed for your division that were included in this...