Four whistleblowers fear dismissal

Logan City Councillors Jon Raven, Laurie Koranski, Lisa Bradley and Darren Power say they are concerned abot being dismissed if there is no quorum.

FOUR Logan City councillors who didn't vote for the dismissal of the city's chief executive say they fear being sacked this afternoon.

Councillors Jon Raven, Laurie Koranski, Lisa Bradley and Darren Power said if seven councillors were charged for criminal offences by the Crime and Corruption Commission, there would be no quorum.

The council needs seven councillors to form a quorum but would be left with just four if charges were laid as expected this afternoon.

"Without quorum over a certain amount of time, the council will not be able to function," Cr Jon Raven said.

"We are now waiting to find out if the minister will step in and dismiss the whole council."

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe will hold a press conference this afternoon.

Cr Lisa Bradley, one of the four councillors who did not vote to dismiss Ms Kelsey in February last year, said if the council were dismissed it would not send the right message to other prospective whistleblowers.

"We don't know our future," Cr Bradley said.

"The minister is getting legal advice however, it does not give anyone encouragement to report wrongdoings."

Suspended mayor Luke Smith and seven current councillors were expected to be charged today with criminal offences by the Crime and Corruption Commission following a major corruption investigation into Logan City Council.

The investigation known as Operation Front commenced in November 2017 after evidence relating to LCC was uncovered during Operation Belcarra.

Operation Front examined issues relating to the council and its councillors. It remains an ongoing investigation.

Previous charges of official corruption, perjury and failing to correct a register of interest relating to the suspended mayor resulted from Operation Front.

All eight are expected to be charged today for their alleged involvement in causing a dishonest detriment to the former CEO.

The suspended mayor is expected to be charged for allegedly interfering in a recruitment process and commencing a dishonest probation process.

CCC chairperson Alan MacSporran QC will also hold a press conference at the CCC this afternoon following the charging of the seven councillors and the suspended mayor.