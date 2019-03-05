Fours dominates attention at Airlie

AWESOME FOURSOME: Graeme Herd, John Fielding, Ash Warland and Terry Clarke won the Men's B-grade fours.

Ladda Purdie

AIRLIE BEACH BOWLS: The men's B-grade fours club competition was played on Saturday.

First round Merv Stewart, Paul Osborne, Jim Cairns and Steve Tattam were defeated by Rick Brunell, Russell Jackson, Peter Barrett and Nik Fernbach 23-17.

They in turn were defeated by Terry Clarke, Ash Warland, John Fielding and Graeme Herd 23-10.

Congratulations to Terry, Ash, John and Graeme who together have won the men's B-grade fours championship for 2019.

Seniors singles competition first game Davis Dias has defeated Paul Osborne.

Andy Bell and Manny Isgro were invited to contest for the Mackay Men's district trials this weekend.

The outcome will be reported next week.

Saturday Scroungers finalists this week were Andy McDougall, Carol Mascotti and Ladda Purdie. Congratulations go to Andy who won the day.

The ladies had a social game using two rinks on Tuesday.

The winning team for the day was that with the smallest winning margin Tess Walker, Jill Spencer and Elaine Hadlow, versus Pam Collins, Ladda Purdie and Lane Telford 11-10.

The second rink Rhonda Lloyd, Margaret Heeney and Betty Whitehorn were defeated by Lyn Graham, Elaine Kippen and Margo Stanley 19-5.

Rain interrupted play and ladies went indoors to get some white board instruction from coach Margo Stanley.

Players filled two rinks for the open social competition on Wednesday.

The winning team on the day with the highest score was Tony Kelly, John Beach snr, Tony Whitehorn who defeated Merv Stewart, Nik Fernbach and John Beach Jnr 28-17.

The other game score was Jim Cairns, Neil Moore and Betty Whitehorn versus Lu Rogan, Rick Brunell and Bill McLeod 27-18.

A representative from Sportscrete is expected in Airlie on Wednesday this week and the rink will be out of action for a few days as the green is being fixed.

Please contact the club to check on the availability of the green and the club house.

It is expected updates will be reported on Airlie Beach Facebook page.