Fourth quake in three months shakes Bowen

A 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred about 50km off the coast of Bowen last night.

A 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred about 50km off the coast of Bowen last night.

BOWEN was shaken by yet another earthquake last night making it the fourth in just three months.

The 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred at 11:18 last night about 50km off the coast of Bowen.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 10km, similar to the last earthquake that shook the region on March 30.

Geoscience Australia senior seismologist Hadi Ghasemi said last night’s earthquake was likely an aftershock of the 5.0 magnitude earthquake which occurred on April 15.

“After a large event it is quite common for the aftershocks to continue, even for years,” he said.

“Aftershocks generally are smaller than the main shock, which is good news because it means they wouldn’t be destructive.”

Two other aftershocks, one on March 30 and another on April 20, were also recorded after the larger earthquake.

Mr Ghasemi said the aftershocks should be less frequent over the coming months and assured residents the shake-up was nothing to be concerned about.