Fourth time lucky as Handley claims first singles title

Wayne Handley and Scott Hamilton went head to head in the men's singles championship final.

Proserpine Bowls report

SATURDAY afternoon saw this years men’s singles championship final played between Wayne Handley and Scott Hamilton.

Scott made it through to the final after defeating Gavin Milne 25 to 16.

This was a close game early on when they were tied up at 12 all, before Scott got away from Gavin.

The afternoon final was another great game with both bowlers playing some great bowls at times.

Wayne ended up defeating Scott 25 to 14.

This is Wayne’s first singles title after making the final four times previously.

He will now go on to represent Proserpine in the Champions of Champions to be played at Northern Beaches on the August 22.

In other competition games played on Saturday morning, Peter Lawton defeated Marty Flowers 25 to 12 in a ‘B’ singles match and in the ‘B’ pairs matches, Toby Craig and Michael Eades defeated Atden Bartz and Nathan Dodds 21 to 13 and Ted Cullen and Steve Lawrie defeated Brett Saroglia and Dale Haack 25 to 15 after being down 12 to 2 early on. Well done guys.

Wayne Handley claimed his first single's title last week.

In the afternoon games, Michael Eades defeated young Angus Craig 26 to 20 in Angus’s first game.

It’s great to see the younger generation on the green with the members cheering them on from the sidelines.

In a game of ‘B’ Pairs, Marty Flowers and Todd Leys proved too strong for Steve Summers and Vince Olsen winning 27 to 7.

Sunday morning saw Barry Zillmann defeat Vince Olsen 25 to 14 in a semi-final senior single match.

In the ‘B’ singles, Peter Lawton defeated Dale Haack 25 to 20 and Marcus Craig defeated Todd Leys 25 to 21 in a couple of cracking matches.

At the district meeting on Sunday, it was voted to only play Division 1 Pennants this year due to COVID-19.

This will be played at North Mackay on August 1 and 2.

Five games will be played over this weekend to decide this years winner.

It was also announced that all Mens Championship events will go onto District Champions of Champions as per the calendar except for the Championship Pairs and Fours.

These will now be played on the weekend of October 24 and 25 in conjunction with the ‘B’ grade pairs.

So in saying this, we now have to get through all the competitions by their required dates so we can have Proserpine represented at all of these C of C events.

The Men’s Championship Triples nominations will close this Sunday afternoon with the draw to be done soon after as this needs to be played by the September 12.

We will now be enforcing the play, sub or forfeit rule to make sure all games get played in time.

It will be up to each individual player to decide if they would rather play in a carnival or play in a club championship event.

There will be no competition games called for this weekend as a few players will be travelling away for bowls.

However, the following games may be played if the players can arrange to play. The club will most likely be closed Saturday but will be open from lunchtime Sunday.

“B” Singles: Ted Cullen vs Vince Olsen. Winner of this game to play Marcus Craig

Michael Eades vs Steve Lawrie. Winner of this game to play Peter Lawton

“B” Pairs: Sean Lawton & Peter Lawton vs. Ted Cullen & Steve Lawrie

Marty Flowers & Todd Leys vs Toby Craig & Michael Eades

Senior Singles: Bob Spees vs Arthur Griffith. Winner of this to play Ted Cullen

Novice Singles: Sean Lawton vs. Ayden Bartz. Winner plays Angus Craig

Michael Eades vs Alen Sanderson. Winner plays Toby Craig

This is only a suggestion and only if players are willing to play and can organise markers for their singles games.

On Sunday afternoon, one of the semi finals of the Ladies Club Championship Singles was played.

This was a very interesting game with either of the ladies in the running for the win.

Mary Hedgelong got the early lead but was caught up on the 15th end by Heather Patullo, equalling each other on 22 all in the 23rd end.

Heather Patullo finished off with a three to take the game 25-22.

Thank you Dot Hinschen for marking this game.

The remaining semi final will be played on Wednesday morning starting at 10am.

This will be between Regina Aquilina and Heather Brown.

Heather Patullo will mark this.

The final is scheduled to be played on Wednesday afternoon where the winner of the Regina/Heather game will play Heather Patullo and the loser of the morning game will mark.

Also on Sunday afternoon, there was a social game of triples played.

Alen Sanderson, Jim Quod and Heather Brown defeated John Lahney, Philip Brown and Cory Grice 24-20.