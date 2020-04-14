Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Proserpine polling booth
Proserpine polling booth
Council News

Fourth Whitsunday councillor declared

Laura Thomas
14th Apr 2020 5:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS second time lucky for Gary Simpson who was this afternoon named the new Division 5 councillor.

Mr Simpson, who originally ran for council in 2016, maintained the lead he established on election day and in the end claimed 55.34 per cent of the vote.

He will take the place of the previous Division 5 councillor, Dave Clark, who served on council for 12 years.

Mr Simpson has been a lifelong resident in the region and has held positions with both the Proserpine Canegrowers Association and Sugar Services Proserpine.

While he said navigating uncharted waters and helping the region through the coronavirus pandemic would be a challenge, he was ready to be a strong voice for the community.

“Coronavirus has come out of the blue for everyone in the last few months,” he said.

“We just need to maintain essential services that the community pay for — the rates, water, electricity, sewage and garbage, and make sure everything’s maintained.

“There are a few major projects that have already started like the water pipeline to the beaches, Shute Harbour and the Proserpine Entertainment Centre, but any new spending and new projects will have to be out on hold indefinitely.”

In the meantime, he said getting state and federal government support would be key to helping the region while also ensuring those employed in the mining and farming industries could continue to work.

Gary Simpson was today announced the new Division 5 councillor.
Gary Simpson was today announced the new Division 5 councillor.

At the top of Mr Simpson’s to do list was following up on questions he received from the public while campaigning for council.

“There’s a few things I learned during the election process. A few people sent me emails and my first priority is to look into them,” he said.

“I won’t forget that I work for them and not for myself, that’s the number one priority that I’ve got to tell myself every day.”

He also looked forward to working with a “diverse” council with at least two new faces set to fill the unannounced seats, as former councillors Ron Petterson and Nicola Grieger did not re-contest their seats.

While he didn’t have any big celebrations planned, Mr Simpson thanked everyone who helped him secure the seat and looked forward to getting to work.

“Thanks to everyone that voted for me and I’ll do my best to represent them on council because that’s what I’m there for,” he said.

“I just want to do my best and I know it’s going to tough times but we’re Australians and North Queenslanders at the end of the day.”

Dave Clark was contacted for comment but did not respond by the time of publication.

dave clark division 5 gary simpson whitsunday council whitsunday regional council election 2020
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Who makes the best burgers in the Whitsundays?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who makes the best burgers in the Whitsundays?

        News They're the two-handed meal that everyone loves, and it's now up to you to help decide who makes the best in the region.

        Iconic Bowen business temporarily shuts its doors

        premium_icon Iconic Bowen business temporarily shuts its doors

        Business They are using the decreased business to renovate and upgrade their premises

        How to help VMR volunteers stay home too

        premium_icon How to help VMR volunteers stay home too

        News With three activations in just one day, it’s not only yourself that’s at risk when...

        Cops dish out $100K in Covid-19 fines in just 24 hours

        premium_icon Cops dish out $100K in Covid-19 fines in just 24 hours

        News Police hand out $100K in Covid-19 fines to Queenslanders