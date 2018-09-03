Girl fighting for life after trying on new shoes

Sienna Rasul, 4, left fighting for life with sepsis after catching infection when trying on new school shoes. Picture: Athena Pictures

A FOUR-year-old was left fighting for her life after she developed deadly sepsis after trying on new shoes.

Sienna Rasul became seriously ill the day after trying different sized shoes on her bare feet.

The youngster was later diagnosed with sepsis, a life-threatening condition that can develop as a result of an infection.

Doctors believe she may have picked up a bacterial infection from the shoes, and think it's likely Sienna had a cut, graze or bite on her foot that allowed the bacteria to enter her body, The Sun reports.

Sienna spent five days on a drip in hospital with her mum Jodie Thomas, 26, by her side.

Hotel worker Jodie said: "I was really shocked when the doctors said it was from trying on new shoes.

"I've been worried sick. They've had to drain all the poison from her leg.

"Normally she would have socks on but it's summer time so she was wearing sandals.

"The shoes she liked had been tried on by other little girls and that's how Sienna picked up the infection."

Mum-of-three Jodie took Sienna to the doctors when she started crying in agony the day after the shopping trip.

The doctor spotted the infection and used a pen to draw a line around where it had spread.

Jodie, of Aberfan, South Wales, said: "By the next day it had spread up her leg and her temperature was raging.

"I drove her straight in to hospital. She was shaking and twitching - it was horrible to see my little girl like that.

"They said it was sepsis and thought they would have to operate.

"But the doctors have managed to drain all the pus from her leg and say the antibiotic drip will do the job."

Sienna has now been allowed home from the children's ward at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil but she is still being monitored.

Jodie is now urging parents to make sure their children have socks on when they are trying on shoes.

"I knew you risk getting things like athlete's foot from trying on shoes but blood poisoning is far more serious," she said.

"You don't know whose feet have been in the shoes before you.

"Sienna has been really ill. The infection was moving up her leg and spreading to the rest of her body.

"I'm so glad I got her to the hospital quickly.

"With mums and dads doing back-to-school shopping, I would advise them to take a spare pair of socks with them."

Dr Ron Daniels, chief executive of the UK Sepsis Trust said: "This frightening case shows us that sepsis strikes indiscriminately and can affect anyone at any time."

Dr Daniels said it was likely Sienna already had a "breach" in her skin, either a graze or a bite.

"Whenever there are signs of infection, it's crucial that members of the public seek medical attention urgently and just ask: 'Could it be sepsis?'" he added.

"Better awareness could save thousands of lives every year."

