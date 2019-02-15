Fox named Mackay Whitsundays Volunteer of the Month

STUMPED: Proserpine Cricket Club's Lloyd Fox was awarded the Mackay Whitsunday's Volunteer of the Month for December.

STAUNCH Proserpine Cricket member Lloyd Fox has been honoured for his tireless efforts, named the Mackay Whitsundays Volunteer of the Month for December.

The award was announced on the Queensland Cricket - Community and Pathways Facebook page on February 8.

Fox started playing with the Proserpine Cricket Club in 1963 before joining the Royal Australian Air Force.

He returned to the club in 1995 and played for another 12-13 years.

Humble as ever, Fox said he had been involved in cricket for about 50 years, particularly after retiring from the RAAF.

"You never really retire so cricket was something to do,” he said.

"I don't think you worry about them (awards) too much. It's just something you do.”

Fox puts in numerous house mowing the Proserpine cricket grounds, preparing the wickets and maintaining facilities.

Since the grounds don't have a paid groundsman, "someone has to do it”, he said.

The award comes after Fox was named a P&O Local Legend during the Big Bash League last month.

A 30 second reel was aired on Channel Seven on January 21 highlighting Fox's commitment to cricket and the Proserpine club.