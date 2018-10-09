Cricket scores dedicated TV channel

The Fox Cricket commentary team and players at the SCG to launch FOX CRICKET.

AUSSIE cricket fans are about to be knocked for a six with Foxtel announcing the launch of Australia's only dedicated cricket channel.

Fox cricket is set to deliver all Test ,atches, one-dayers, T20 internationals (played in Australia) and Big Bash League, alongside the ICC World Twenty20, 23 WBBL games and every women's international in Australia ad free and in live HD.

The channel will also screen the Sheffield Shield final, the Prime Minister's XI and the Governor-general's XI.

Fox Cricket's star-studded commentary team will be headlined by Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne and comprise 31 commentators, including Mark Waugh, Andrew Symonds, Mike Hussey, Brett Lee, Allan Border, Mel Jones, Kerry O'Keeffe, Michael Vaughan, Brendon Julian, Steve Smith, Jessica Yates, Mark Howard, Mitchell Johnson and Darren Lehmann.

Commentator Brett Lee shares a joke with fellow fast bowler Pat Cummins.

Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany is understandably pumped.

"We won't just broadcast cricket, we will revolutionise it," Mr Delaney said.

"The biggest line up of cricket led by the best commentary team with the most in-depth opinion, analysis and entertainment, all in the one place.

"We also have plenty of innovations and tricks up our sleeve to enhance the experience while the others are taking ad breaks."

Fox Cricket will also launch 13 new entertainment programs guaranteed to satiate the most fervent fan, including Come in Spinner, Test Cricket Live on Fox, The Big Break, Tea for Two, Fox Cricket - Test Day and B4 The Bash will deliver the most respected opinion, analysis and commentary on game days.

Cricket AM will break all the big news stories throughout summer and Cricket 360, hosted by Gerard Whateley and Robert 'Crash' Craddock, will serve up the best debate and insight.

It's been a busy year for the Australian premium content streaming company.

Adam Gilchrist brings back memories hitting balls into the members stand at the SCG.

In June, Foxtel and Fox Sports merged into a single company, with News Corp (the publisher of news.com.au) now the majority owner.

In August Foxtel announced in an Australian-first the launch of its own 4K channel, which is set to deliver next-generation TV to its subscribers, and the arrival of the iQ4, its most advanced streaming set top box yet.

Last weekend Foxtel's new 4K channel officially launched with the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

Next up Aussie cricket fans will be bowled over when Foxtel's 4K cricket coverage kicks off on November 4 with Australia v South Africa, part of the ODI Series.