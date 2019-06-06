Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Liam, Max (Patton Oswalt) and Duke (Eric Stonestreet) in The Secret Life of Pets 2.
Liam, Max (Patton Oswalt) and Duke (Eric Stonestreet) in The Secret Life of Pets 2.
Movies

MOVIE REVIEW: Favourites get new leash on life in Pets 2

by Leigh Paatsch
6th Jun 2019 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

In The Secret Life of Pets 2, we have an animated sequel very much anticipated by audiences of a single-digit age.

If you don't remember much of the original - which grossed a mammoth $1.25 billion worldwide in 2016 without making headlines - don't go losing sleep.

That first one was essentially a thinly-disguised clone of Toy Story, with domesticated animals subbing for discarded playthings.

Max is voiced by Patton Oswalt in the sequel and Duke by Eric Stonestreet.
Max is voiced by Patton Oswalt in the sequel and Duke by Eric Stonestreet.

This second one has a few fresher stories to tell this time around, and the end result is slightly higher than the pass mark achieved by its predecessor.

The main plot once again revolves around the adventures of a jumpy Jack Russell terrier named Max (voiced by Patton Oswalt), now taking a sabbatical out on the farm after life in the city gets a bit much.

Together with his burly best bud Duke (Eric Stonestreet), Max is often on the verge of falling apart amid the supposedly serene new surrounds.

It is only upon the intercession of a no-nonsense new mentor, the gruff sheepdog Rooster (Harrison Ford), that Max will find a way to stand on his own four paws again.

Kevin Hart is back as franchise favourite Snowball, along with newcomer Tiffany Haddish as Daisy.
Kevin Hart is back as franchise favourite Snowball, along with newcomer Tiffany Haddish as Daisy.

Meanwhile, back in downtown, franchise faves such as the rogue rabbit Snowball (Kevin Hart) and the lovelorn, Max-adoring pooch Gidget (Jenny Slate) have their own problems to overcome.

Now reformed from his once-nefarious ways, Snowball has somehow come to the conclusion that he is some kind of carrot-chomping superhero.

A new dog on the block, Daisy (Tiffany Haddish), enlists Snowball in a harebrained scheme to free a mistreated tiger from a travelling circus.

As for Gidget's section of the movie, well, in Max's absence, the one job that she had to do was guarantee the safety of her would-be boyfriend's most treasured possession.

The three main storylines in the sequel intersect for a very entertaining final act.
The three main storylines in the sequel intersect for a very entertaining final act.

Needless to say, the task is quickly beyond her skill set, with Max's heirloom now lodged inside the apartment of the neighbourhood's most notorious cat-lady.

READ MORE:

BRILLIANT NETFLIX MOVIE A BREATH OF ROM-COM FRESH AIR

A RADIOACTIVE MONSTER MASH

To make matters worse, the hundreds of cats that live at this cramped residence are feline forces of evil not known to issue a purring welcome to intruders like Gidget.

All three storylines ultimately intersect in a very entertaining final act, cleverly and colourfully animated under the lively direction of Despicable Me creator Chris Renaud.

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2 (PG)

Director: Chris Renaud (Despicable Me)

Starring: the voices of Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, Eric Stonestreet, Jenny Slate, Tiffany Haddish, Harrison Ford.

Rating: ***

Getting a new leash on life

movie review movies the secret life of pets the secret life of pets 2

Top Stories

    TASTE TEST: Food from around the globe on our doorstep

    TASTE TEST: Food from around the globe on our doorstep

    Whats On Prepare your tastebuds for an evening of delicious food at the Eat Street Food Market in Proserpine on Friday tonight.

    • 6th Jun 2019 3:30 PM
    Bowen Town Pool closing for upgrades

    Bowen Town Pool closing for upgrades

    Council News Bowen Pool will be closed for three months for facility upgrades.

    Raiders go down in an absolute thriller

    premium_icon Raiders go down in an absolute thriller

    Sport Proserpine-Whitsunday hold on until the very end against Kuttabul.

    Australian Kyokushin Championships a hit

    premium_icon Australian Kyokushin Championships a hit

    Sport The Kyokushin Grand Championships was a roaring success last weekend