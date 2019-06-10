FRANTIC: Volunteers to the rescue

BUSY: It was busy weekend for Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsunday and president Mal Priday said the group would have a second vessel to assist with activations by the end of the month.

BUSY: It was busy weekend for Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsunday and president Mal Priday said the group would have a second vessel to assist with activations by the end of the month. Monique Preston

IT WAS a "frantic" 12 hours for the Whitsunday Volunteer Marine Rescue, as the crew were tasked to three separate jobs over the weekend.

The crew received a call for a medivac on Hayman Island on June 8 about 7.15pm.

The trip was meant to be "relatively quick", however before arriving at Hayman Island the crew was diverted to a mayday call from a nearby yacht.

The yacht had broken free from its mooring, drifting on to the reef in gusty winds, which was detailed in a post to the VMR Facebook page by skipper Ron.

Within 10 minutes of the first radio call, VMR approached the vessel, which was well into a field of bommies and fringing reef.

The highly skilled VMR crew managed to secure a towline to 42-foot yacht, saving it from the clutches of the reef.

With the yacht secured safely to a mooring, the VMR crew took those on board back to Airlie Beach, via Hayman Island for the initial call out.

At 2.15am on June 9, VMR1 was ready to be put away, when a call for another medivac was received, this time at Hamilton Island.

The patient had fallen down a flight of stairs, resulting in possible spinal and chest injuries.

A detailed post on the VMR Whitsunday Facebook page said, "speed was of the essence" to collect the patient.

VMR Whitsunday president Mal Priday said in the year to date, the VMR had been tasked to 52 jobs so far; last year there was just 27.

Mr Priday has Help by The Beatles set as his ringtone for VMR calls, and although he loves The Beatles, he isn't so fond of them at 1am.

The weekend's two medivacs bought the tally to 21, compared to just nine for the same period last year.

Mr Priday said there had been an increase in the number of medivacs the crew were tasked to.

"We're in the final stages of deciding on a second rescue vessel, a rigid holding inflatable, and we'll be purchasing that within the next month," Mr Priday said.

"It'll be set up specifically for smaller activations and will be able to tow an eight metre boat comfortably."

The second boat will help with the longevity of the first, bigger boat, and it's also cheaper to run, lowering the overall operational costs.

Naming rights for the boat are "wide open" added Mr Priday, so if you've got an idea, contact VMR Whitsunday.