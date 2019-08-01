Fraser Coast dad sends teen girl explicit Snapchat photos

The father-of-three fronted Maryborough District Court on Wednesday charged with one count of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

A MARYBOROUGH tradie who filmed himself masturbating on social media and sent it to a teenage girl has learned his actions have consequences.

As details of the man's offence were covered in court, his mum sat behind him.

The court heard the man met the 15-year-old girl at Maryborough Speedway.

She befriended the 28-year-old man on social media application Snapchat which led to an exchange of photos and short videos.

Over the course of an hour between August 30 and September 1, the man sent the girl photos of his penis and a video of him masturbating.

Defence Barrister Ms Johnson said the girl sent a photo of her lips to the man about a month after meeting.

He replied, "nice lips" and offered to pick her up from school, but she said it would never happen.

Ms Johnson said he then sent a video masturbating himself to the girl.

She said the girl sent back a "cheeky bum" photo and the conversation ended.

Ms Johnson said at the time of the offending, the man had been unemployed for about 10 months and under financial pressure.

She said he was significantly depressed and worried his car would be repossessed.

The Maryborough man pleaded guilty and was convicted and sentenced to 12 months in jail which was immediately suspended.