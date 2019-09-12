Menu
Deb Frecklington.
Environment

Frecklington recognises climate change, early fire season

Chris Burns
by
12th Sep 2019 9:27 AM | Updated: 9:27 AM
OPPOSITION leader Deb Frecklington acknowledged a changing climate and an earlier bushfire season than normal.

While visiting Bundaberg earlier this week, Ms Frecklington criticised the government's lack of progress in following recommendations made by auditors.

She said the follow-up of Bushfire Prevention and Preparedness report, released last October, was "scathing" when it came to preparing for bush fire seasons.

"That was last year and we know none of the recommendations have been implemented," Ms Frecklington said.

"We all know under Annastacia Palaszczuk there has been 1000 fewer hazard reduction burns in 2018 compared to 2015.

"But look, the time for all of those discussions will be able to be taken place once this disaster is over."

The audit report referred to a previous document from 2014-15, which made 168 bushfire safety recommendations.
Some progress had been made but none of the recommendations had been completed, the report said.

A QFES spokesperson said many of the recommendations were based on the 2009 Victorian bushfires and were outdated.

"Eighty-seven per cent of areas in Queensland with high or very high bushfire hazard exposures had mitigation activities completed compared to 71 per cent in 2018," the spokesperson said. "This mitigation work was conducted by QFES, local landholders and owners, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and other community partners." 

climate change deb frecklington queensland bushfires
Bundaberg News Mail

