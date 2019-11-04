Frecklington wants drones to monitor sharks in Whitsundays

Queensland LNP Leader Deb Frecklington chats to newly announced LNP candidate for the seat of Whitsunday Amanda Camm about hopes to introduce drones to make Whitsunday waters safer from sharks.

DRONES would be used as part of an aerial surveillance program to protect swimmers in the Whitsundays from shark attacks if the Liberal National Party is elected at the next state election.

Speaking in Airlie Beach today, Opposition leader Deb Frecklington said her party would partner with James Cook University to deliver a modern shark control program to protect swimmers and tourism industry jobs.

She also called on the current Queensland Government to use aerial surveillance to keep coastal communities such as the Whitsundays safe from shark attacks.

"It's important we do everything we can to protect swimmers and the reef,” she said.

"It's important to use modern technology such as drones.”

Ms Frecklington said the LNP had committed $1 million over three years for the aerial surveillance program, with the money to come from the shark control program.

The LNP also wants shark management alert in real time (SMART) drum lines put back in the water in places they were removed, Ms Frecklington said.

The LNP committed $15 million for the SMART drum lines, Ms Frecklington said.

While this does not include the Whitsundays, she believes would help improve safety in other areas of Queensland.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk's plan of doing nothing is not an option and calls for legislative change could endanger the Great Barrier Reef's World Heritage status,” Ms Frecklington said.