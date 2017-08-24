25°
News

Frederik sails into Hamilton

Lisa Ratcliff | 24th Aug 2017 8:00 AM
OPEN SEAS: Alive in action during the 2015 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week.
OPEN SEAS: Alive in action during the 2015 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week. Andrea Francolini

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

CROWN Prince Frederik of Denmark is sailing solo on a quick visit to Queensland.

Leaving his Australian wife, Crown Princess Mary, at home in Denmark, Prince Frederik enjoyed a low-key arrival in North Queensland at the weekend to compete in the Audi Hamilton Island Race Week.

More than 200 vessels ranging from 22-100 feet have set sail for the 2017 AUDI Hamilton Island Race Week 2017.

Dorade finishing the Brisbane to Keppel Race this year.
Dorade finishing the Brisbane to Keppel Race this year.

The Cruising and Multihull Cruising divisions have experienced the largest growth for the 34th edition of Australia's loved northern regatta, making up 56% of the entire fleet.

While this is a positive development, it has proved to be a logistical challenge to Hamilton Island marina staff with respect to berthing boats on the newly installed marina arms which replaced the berths damaged by Cyclone Debbie in March.

Sailors from around the country have rallied to support Hamilton Island and the Oatley family following this natural disaster.

With every villa, apartment and resort fully booked a few disappointed boat owners missed out on being among the starter's list.

The fleet

THE Oatley family's supermaxi Wild Oats XI took on a sparring partner in the IRC Racing division at Race Week, and Peter Harburg's recently launched Queensland entry Black Jack gave them plenty of competition.

The pair duelled in the recent Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race and only three and a half minutes separated the two 100-footers after 384 nautical miles with Wild Oats taking the win.

Black Jack is ready to face the opposition again, this time in the Whitsundays in a mixed passage and short course format among a small but potent IRC Racing fleet.

The 66-foot Wild Oats X vessel skippered by Iain Murray will face off against Phillip Turner's RP66 Alive with much to fight for in terms of handicap results with the two supermaxis gunning for line honours.

Murray recently returned from Bermuda where he competed at the 33rd America's Cup.

Plenty of familiar names and debut racers are spread across all divisions.

Matt Brooks' 1932-built timber hulled S&S 52, Dorade is on an extended Down Under tour and Audi Hamilton Island Race Week is high on the owner's list of major southern hemisphere events.

A mighty wrangle is shaping up among the racer/cruiser divisions planing hulled entries, specifically Adrian Walters' black rocket-ship Little Nico and the three NSW Melges 32s.

In the trailable division it will be a similar story with displacement hulls taking on the planing hulls.

Cruising and multihull cruising entries make up more than half the total fleet of 215 and these will be split into smaller divisions so similar size and handicap rated boats will compete on the same patch of water.

Long range weather

DISAPPOINTING light winds shortened the Airlie Beach Race Week which ended on August 17.

Today's forecast is steering towards a similar day to Tuesday before the trade winds make a return to potentially 10-15 knots on Friday and 15-20 knots on Saturday to tidy up the 34th edition of Race Week.

A gala evening and prize giving ceremony will be held on August 26 to honour placegetters.

Courses & race management

THE process of charting a long list of potential courses based on this week's tides began many months ago and has, as always, been rigorous.

Regatta director Denis Thompson and 2IC David Tallis advised that if the wind plays along, the fleet could be sent around some new islands, adding an extra challenge to the navigators' job.

"The high tide is right up there and has made us really think about getting the most out of a day for everyone,” he said.

"It will certainly be a challenge for some and enjoyable for most.”

Thompson and Tallis are two members of a race management team of 24 people who are mostly volunteers.

They will run the racing over six days for the 215 entries and close to 2000 sailors representing every Australian state including the ACT and USA.

There are also other international yachties who flew in from around the world.

Last year's Race Week drew an impressive record-breaking 252 yachts.

The national jury includes chairman Russell Green from New Zealand, fresh from his post as the rules adviser for the winning AC team, Team New Zealand, Philippe Mazard from New Caledonia and Australian judges Lister Hughes and Gary Manuel.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  audi hamilton island race week prince frederik

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Cyclone Debbie's legacy hard to bear

Cyclone Debbie's legacy hard to bear

Tropical Cyclone Debbie's legacy is taking an emotional toll on victims waging war with insurance companies.

Seniors abandoned - agent goes belly up

LEFT TO FEND FOR THEMSELVES: Some of the group of travellers left stranded after the company with whom they were travelling went into administration.

Local comes to the rescue of stranded seniors

Man dead, flight diverted to Mackay

A man died after a flight to the Whitsundays was diverted to Mackay.

A flight to the Whitsundays was diverted.

From Caboolture to the Whitsundays with love

THANKFUL: Wilson Beach and Conway Beach cyclone affected communities receiving 14 handmade quilts sent from Sunshine Coast based Rocksberg Charity Sewing Group.

Rocksberg Charity Sewing Group send support from Sunshine Coast

Local Partners

George Christensen gets word from UK Home Office

Questions asked over the citizenship of Queensland Nationals MP George Christensen.

Shorten calls for insurance industry to 'pull their finger out'

Opposition leader Bill Shorten receives a TC Debbie update from mayor Andrew Willcox at the Proserpine Community Centre.

Shorten calls for insurance industry to 'pull their finger out'.

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

Massive talent from little folk on show in Little Big Shots

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests as wunderkinds show off their skills in Seven's new talent show.

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

The return of a favourite

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

MOVIE REVIEW: Tom Cruise flying high again in drug drama

Tom Cruise plays pilot Barry Seal in the movie American Made.

FILM STAR delivers his best performance in some time.

Was on hold for another buyer, now back on the market!

Lot 35 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land This 3171sqm block was on hold to another buyer but is now ... $195,000

This 3171sqm block was on hold to another buyer but is now back on the market. The land is almost completely flat and cleared making it very easy for you to build...

Over an acre of flat and usable land

Lot 32 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Spanning over 4230sqm of land, there are not many blocks around at ... $210,000

Spanning over 4230sqm of land, there are not many blocks around at this price where you can get the location, block size, privacy but still maintain an in town...

UNDER OFFER - $30,000 price reduction - we want it sold this week!

Lot 17 / 5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 UNDER OFFER

Was $250,000, now $220,000 and it has to go. This is incredible buying for a dual key sea view unit in the centre of Airlie Beach. The orchid and hibiscus rooms...

Under Contract - Contemporary Family Residence On Two Stunning Acres

875 Gregory Cannon Valley Road, Strathdickie 4800

House 4 3 5 Under Contract

Designed with family living in mind, this exquisite home is a perfect demonstration of what can be achieved when you combine quality workmanship with a...

Positioned Perfectly with Breathtaking Ocean and Island Views!

48 and 48A / 5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $345,000

Two units for the price of one, This dual key apartment is every investors dream! This light and airy apartment is the perfect location where you can enjoy...

This stunning apartment will sweep you off your feet!

25/16 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 3 2 1 $825,000

Pinnacles Apartments Airlie Beach are undoubtedly one of the Whitsundays most premier apartment buildings, and this 3 Bedroom apartment with huge ocean views is...

Bargain Buy - 12m Marina Berth Sublease 17.5 years

Berth 39 Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach 4802

0 0 $60,000 + GST

- Mono Hull Marina Berth in B Arm Abell Point Marina - Top class Marina facilities and car parking - Direct access to Sorrentos restaurant and easy walk into main...

UNDER OFFER

Lot 33 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land If you have ever wanted to live the rural lifestyle, but didn't ... UNDER OFFER

If you have ever wanted to live the rural lifestyle, but didn't want to live out of town, this block is for you. The 8601sqm block is located in the next stage of...

Galbraith Park Estate - Now Selling

Stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready ... $225,000 ...

The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready for sale and this limited land release of only 10 allotments is expected to sell fast. The land...

Flat 3153sqm - more than enough room

Lot 41 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Located minutes away from it all, this flat and usable block is ... $210,000

Located minutes away from it all, this flat and usable block is perfect for buyers that need a larger than average block for a large house, shed and pool. Only...

Outstanding location and size

Character home on 690sq m with medium density zoning near the river

Strangers restore home after it was trashed by drug-addicts

Strangers restore home.

A Towoomba man was facing the prospect of never renting again

REVEALED: New shops for Coast centre's $12million revamp

Coast retail centre expands as part of $12million refurbishment

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance

Investors quick to snap up property in key growth corridor

High-profile commercial site sells at auction for $4.920m

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!