Free Bunnings snag at Cannonvale store

THE smell of Bunnings snags is in the air and if you head down to the Cannonvale store, you can grab one for free thanks to Men's Shed.

From 8am this morning, Men's Shed have been serving hungry locals a sausage on bread and cold drink for free but with the option to make a donation to cyclone relief.

Secretary of Men's Shed, Trevor Burns said whatever money was raised, would not go towards Men's Shed, but to those affected by severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie which hit on Tuesday afternoon.

"After we collect all the money, we'll figure out who the best organisation is to give it to," he said.

Mr Burns said the stall would be running until there were no more sausages or when the traffic had died down.