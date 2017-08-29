Free business mentoring in Airlie tomorrow

LAST MONTH: Sara Oehlert of Blaze Cafe serves coffee to the visiting minister for small business Leeanne Enoch in Proserpine.

BUSINESS experts will be in Airlie Beach tomorrow to offer free assistance to cyclone-affected small businesses owners to help get them back on track.

Minister for Small Business Leeanne Enoch said the business experts were part of the successful Mentoring for Growth program, and skilled in assisting disaster-affected businesses.

Ms Enoch said the mentors will meet with business owners in Bowen today, Airlie Beach tomorrow, and Proserpine on Thursday.

"It's now five months since Tropical Cyclone Debbie made landfall, and while businesses are recovering - this government knows we must continue building on the work we've already done in this region,” Ms Enoch said.

"I encourage any business owner impacted by Tropical Cyclone Debbie to meet with a mentor and get professional guidance at this critical phase of recovery to help build sustainability and resilience.”

Ms Enoch said mentors will be able to provide guidance regarding insurance quotes, building leases, or offer marketing tips.

"Business owners will be able to discuss managing staff, keeping customers or your cash flow,” she said. "The mentors can even act as a sounding board to test your ideas.

"A free counselling service is also available to provide support and assistance to small business owners and their immediate families, recovering from the impact and personal trauma caused by the cyclone.”

Ms Enoch said Office of Small Business staff will also be on hand to help eligible owners apply for Small Business Recovery Grants up to $10,000.

The second round of grants enabling small businesses to engage professional consultants to assist with business resilience opened yesterday.

AIRLIE BEACH: Main Street, photo taken immediately after Cyclone Debbie. Jacob Wilson

"This dedicated grants program in addition to Category C funding will continue helping small businesses develop resilience to natural disasters, support their business confidence and continue to employ Queenslanders,” Ms Enoch.

"The opening round resulted in 92 small businesses sharing more than $845,000 in funding.

"Recipients are engaging dedicated business coaches and financial counsellors to help them refocus their business after the disaster, look at their cash flow and chart a new course of employment and growth.

"Others are taking on training courses to expand their skills set so they can diversify their business and make it more sustainable.

"This second round of grants will remain open until September 18.”

Category C small business grants under the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA) are available to eligible businesses until 13 October 2017. These grants offer up to $25,000 in funding.

Ms Enoch said the state government was continuing to roll-out its $2 million 'Go Local' campaign, encouraging Queenslanders to support small businesses around the state.

"Go Local is about encouraging people to buy from their local businesses and support fellow Queenslanders,” she said.

"When you go local, you grow local.”

To book a 'Mentoring for Recovery' session or check eligibility for a Small Business Recovery Grant visit www.business.qld.gov.au/recovery.