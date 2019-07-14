Free business seminar in Airlie Beach

Helping business owners understand wage rates, employee entitlements and how to implement Australia's new minimum wage is the aim of a free seminar coming to Airlie Beach.

The seminar will be held at the Whitsunday Marine Club on Wednesday, July 17 and will help business owners understand their obligations to employees, while discussing strategies to offset the increased costs of wages.

Wages and pay rates are a perennial source of confusion for business owners, and with Australia's Minimum Wage and Award Rates having increased by another 3 per cent on July 1, small businesses need to be compliant, according to Employsure Business Development Manager Steve Sayer.

"Employsure receives 267,000 calls each year, and almost a quarter of those are questions about wages,” he said. "Australia has an incredibly complex workplace relations system that small business owners find hard to navigate,” Mr Sayer said.

"Wages are constant headache for business owners and even honest mistakes can land them in trouble with the Fair Work Ombudsman. Between full time, part time, casual and fixed term employees, knowing who to pay and what can become really difficult for small business owners.

"Wages went up again in July, so it's really important that employers are implementing the changes, and have strategies in place to absorb the rising costs.

"These seminars are intended to that uncertainty and stress away, so people can actually focus on running their business.”

EVENT DETAILS

WHEN: Wednesday, July 17.

WHERE: Whitsunday Marine Club, 7 Altmann Avenue, Cannonvale

TIME: 8.30am - 10.30am