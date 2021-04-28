Menu
A free campground at Lake Proserpine, aka Peter Faust dam, could become a major tourist hub in the next five years, but you’ll have to pay to enjoy it. Picture: Supplied.
Council News

Free camping on the chopping block at popular lake

Kirra Grimes
28th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Campers will have to pay to stay at the formerly free Lake Proserpine Campground under a proposal coming before Whitsunday Regional Council today.

Councillors will consider a business plan, prepared by Balfour Consulting, which recommends adopting a ‘pay per use’ operation model for the current facilities.

The current three-night limit would be increased to seven nights under the new commercial model, according to council documents.

The fee would be $6 per person per night, or $24 per night for families with three to six children.

The business plan also recommends the council seek $2.5 million in grant funding to upgrade facilities at the campground over the next five years, including introducing cabin accommodation and powered sites, with fees of $120 per night and $30 per vehicle per night respectively.

“A fully developed camping ground at Lake Proserpine should be a priority of WRC,” the business plan states.

It estimates an economic boost to the region of $5.7 million a year through increased visitation, with the potential to create up to an extra 40 jobs.

Whitsunday Times

