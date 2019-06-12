Free check for your breasts

GET CHECKED: The BreastScreen Queensland bus will be in Proserpine later this month.

WHITSUNDAY women are urged to take advantage of BreastScreen Queensland's mobile screening bus when it returns to the region later this month.

The bus will be at Proserpine Hospital from June 24 to July 25 offering its free mammogram screening service to local women.

Women aged 50-74 are encouraged to have a mammogram every two years. No doctor's referral required.

BreastScreen Mackay clinical director Dr Helen Archibald said the mobile screening bus was part of BreastScreen Queensland and Mackay Hospital and Health Service's commitment to providing rural health care.

"Every 12 months the screening bus operates on site at Proserpine Hospital offering free mammograms to local women aged 50-74 years of age,” Dr Archibald said.

"One in eight women will develop breast cancer at some stage in their life. Regular screening remains the most effective and proven method of intervention for reducing breast cancer morbidity and mortality.

"The screening bus ensures women in our region are receiving a complete service; using the latest digital mammography technology.”

While evidence shows that women aged 50-74 derive most benefit from screening, women aged 40 to 49 and 75 years and over are also eligible to utilise the service.

Book now on 13 20 50 for your free appointment at the BreastScreen mobile screening bus or online at www.breastscreen.qld.gov.au.