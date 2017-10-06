28°
Free coffee and a survey for locals

CYCLONE SUPPORT: Rev Craig Yeomans and Jenni Davies outside Coles Cannonvale offering the community
CYCLONE SUPPORT: Rev Craig Yeomans and Jenni Davies outside Coles Cannonvale offering the community
by Jessica Lamb

OUTSIDE Cannonvale Coles every Wednesday you will find a smiling face and an offer of free coffee.

Whitsunday Baptist Church is holding a no- strings-attached community connections project to hear residents' thoughts about Cyclone Debbie.

Reverend Craig Yeomans said volunteers were chatting to locals and asking them to take part in a survey.

"It's a questionnaire where we ask people to express their journey, feelings and progress of how the cyclone affected them,” he said.

"We genuinely want to know if our community is in a good place.

"We are funding some free coffees so people can relax on us, as well as a colour and art competition for kids and teens.

"With the survey results we will talk to the council, local MPs and agencies about how to best help the community now and manage the next social crisis.

"We have found some people who are isolated who might appreciate some help and we can point them towards therapeutic resources and, if they are interested, spiritual guidance.”

The competitions can be picked up at local schools or the WBC website.

