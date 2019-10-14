FREE EVENT: Celebrate region's diversity at inaugural event

"If you look around the shopping centres, the cultural diversity is so rich here, and it's one of the first things I noticed when I first got here,” Sergeant Billy Li said of the PCYC. He moved to the area about a year ago.

"If you look around the shopping centres, the cultural diversity is so rich here, and it's one of the first things I noticed when I first got here,” Sergeant Billy Li said of the PCYC. He moved to the area about a year ago. Gregor Mactaggart

TO CELEBRATE the diversity in our little community, Whitsunday PCYC is hosting the inaugural Multicultural Family Day.

This family friendly event will not only be the perfect opportunity to get out and about, but it will also provide a way for the region's residents to enrich their understanding of different cultures, languages and beliefs.

Whitsunday PCYC branch manager Sergeant Billy Li said the international influences around town immediately stood out to him when he moved to the region about a year ago.

Mouth-watering food, exquisite art, singing and dancing will keep punters busy, and there will also be a few competitions throughout the day - one in particular is not for the faint hearted.

"We have been looking for brave members of the community to register for the spicy noodle eating competition where the winner will win a prize,” Sgt Li said.

After having personally sampled the spicy noodles chosen for the competition, he said they was too hot,-even for him.

"Apparently they are the spiciest instant noodle in the world,” he said.

"It's pretty spicy - I couldn't do it.”

Other events will include Thai, Vietnamese and Taiwanese cooking demonstrations as well as food tasting.

At the cultural arts and crafts activities on offer, you will be able to walk away with a lantern, origami or try your hand at Maori arts.

Indigenous weaving displays will feature throughout the event as well as traditional Thai dancing, belly dancing and everyone's favourite drink, bubble tea.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their best cultural dress to truly get into the spirit and celebrations of the diverse community we call home.

Sgt Li said he hoped to host the event every year as it provided an opportunity for the community, especially young people, to enrich their understanding of different cultures, languages and beliefs through food, arts, dancing and singing.

The event is free and will start at 10am on Saturday. All money raised will go towards supporting young people to join a PCYC activity.

DETAILS

WHAT: Multicultural Family Day

WHEN: Saturday, October 19, 10am-2pm

WHERE: Whitsunday PCYC

COST: Free