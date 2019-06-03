FREE EVENT: Women of the Whitsundays networking evening

WOMEN: A free and informal networking event for local women in business is being held this Thursday at the Garden Bar and Bistro.

WOMEN: A free and informal networking event for local women in business is being held this Thursday at the Garden Bar and Bistro. Contributued

WOMEN of the Whitsundays, this one's for you.

The newly opened Garden Bar and Bistro at Abell Point Marina will be hosting it's first Gathering in the Garden, an informal networking event aimed at women in the region.

Abell Point Marina marketing and business development manager Joscelyn O'Keefe said after the success of running a similar style event at Hemingways, it was only a matter of time before the Garden Bar and Bistro followed suit.

She said there were lots of women in business who lived locally, and although there were often industry specific seminars and workshops, it was rare for women catch up in a casual setting.

"Women thrive in collaborative environments, and talking through ideas and concepts,” she said.

The event is all inclusive, and Mrs O'Keefe said attendees didn't have to be business owners, or managers.

"We want it to be available for all women, which is why we've called it a Gathering in the Garden, we don't want people to feel like they can't come, it's just a group of women getting together and chatting about life,” she said.

There's no need to RSVP or to book, women are encouraged to pop down to the Garden Bar and Bistro from 5pm on June 13.

There will be a lucky door prize on the night, and plenty of drink and food specials.

DETAILS:

WHAT: Gathering in the Garden.

WHEN: June 13 from 5pm.

WHERE: Garden Bar and Bistro, Abell Point Marina.

COST: Free entry, with regular food and drink prices.