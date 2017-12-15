Menu
Login
News

Free festive shots by kind-hearted local

Luke, Theo and Sarah Connell at Pioneer Park in Proserpine taking Christmas photos at a free event held by local Amanda Macgillivray.
Luke, Theo and Sarah Connell at Pioneer Park in Proserpine taking Christmas photos at a free event held by local Amanda Macgillivray. Jessica Lamb
Jessica Lamb
by

BUDDING photographer Amanda Macgillivray knows post-cyclone times are tough in Proserpine but she also knows how hard it is to get a nice Christmas photo.

Five weeks ago Mrs Macgillivray brought a festive backdrop to take some family Christmas photos after her son didn't want to sit on Santa's knee.

Setting up on Cannonvale Beach and Proserpine's Pioneer Park last weekend, Mrs Macgillivray shared her new purchase with the community.

For a gold coin donation that will go to the Salvos, families could bring their own camera and pose up.

At Pioneer Park in Proserpine taking Christmas photos at a free event held by local Amanda Macgillivray: (front) Maddison, Alexis and Justice with (back) Amanda, Elliot and Brian McGillivray
At Pioneer Park in Proserpine taking Christmas photos at a free event held by local Amanda Macgillivray: (front) Maddison, Alexis and Justice with (back) Amanda, Elliot and Brian McGillivray Jessica Lamb

"We've just moved from Bowen and I couldn't believe how evident the cyclone still was in Proserpine,” she said.

"I really want to get into photography and I thought outside the box to do our Christmas photos another way.

"I really just wanted to help the community and bring everyone a little Christmas cheer.”

FAMILY CHRISTMAS: Proserpine family Luke, Sarah and Theo Connell at Pioneer Park in Proserpine taking Christmas photos at a free event held by local Amanda Macgillivray who provided a backdrop for people to bring their own cameras and take free Christmas photos.
FAMILY CHRISTMAS: Proserpine family Luke, Sarah and Theo Connell at Pioneer Park in Proserpine taking Christmas photos at a free event held by local Amanda Macgillivray who provided a backdrop for people to bring their own cameras and take free Christmas photos. Jessica Lamb

Topics:  christmas photography proserpine whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Cut Snake check into Airlie

Cut Snake check into Airlie

Dance music duo Cut Snake will bring the party to Magnums Hotel today

Events centre update

The Proserpine Entertainment Centre is still in a state of disrepair.

Proserpine Entertainment centre on track

It's a bird, it's a...

IT'S A PLANE: Whitsunday Proserpine RC Models Club president Ivan Oehlert with secretary Jeff Boyle and their collection of remote control models.

New club for region's RC lovers

Touching tribute to region's Zonta founder

IN MEMORY: Pam's family and Zonta members with the plaque at Cannonvale State Primary School.

Reading room tribute to the late Pam Graham.

Local Partners