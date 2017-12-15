Free festive shots by kind-hearted local

Luke, Theo and Sarah Connell at Pioneer Park in Proserpine taking Christmas photos at a free event held by local Amanda Macgillivray.

Luke, Theo and Sarah Connell at Pioneer Park in Proserpine taking Christmas photos at a free event held by local Amanda Macgillivray. Jessica Lamb

BUDDING photographer Amanda Macgillivray knows post-cyclone times are tough in Proserpine but she also knows how hard it is to get a nice Christmas photo.

Five weeks ago Mrs Macgillivray brought a festive backdrop to take some family Christmas photos after her son didn't want to sit on Santa's knee.

Setting up on Cannonvale Beach and Proserpine's Pioneer Park last weekend, Mrs Macgillivray shared her new purchase with the community.

For a gold coin donation that will go to the Salvos, families could bring their own camera and pose up.

At Pioneer Park in Proserpine taking Christmas photos at a free event held by local Amanda Macgillivray: (front) Maddison, Alexis and Justice with (back) Amanda, Elliot and Brian McGillivray Jessica Lamb

"We've just moved from Bowen and I couldn't believe how evident the cyclone still was in Proserpine,” she said.

"I really want to get into photography and I thought outside the box to do our Christmas photos another way.

"I really just wanted to help the community and bring everyone a little Christmas cheer.”