Free food for vulnerable people

Fish D'Vine co-owner Kevin Collins says there’s enough free food for about 200 people at Fish D’vine today, at midday. BYO containers.

Fish D'Vine co-owner Kevin Collins says there’s enough free food for about 200 people at Fish D’vine today, at midday. BYO containers.

In times of need, great generosity can emerge, and one local restaurant is literally giving away food.

As part of its standard operating processes, Fish D’vine produces large volumes of meals, in advance, to service the needs of the cruise companies it caters for.

Since those boats stopped operating yesterday, restaurant owners Kevin Collins and Bec Clark want the food to go to those who need it most.

There are sufficient salads, fruit and cold meats to provide lunch for about 200 guests, free, from midday today.

“We have got enough food for a couple of hundred people – it’s not like after the cyclone when I had food for a thousand people up my sleeve,” Kevin Collins said.

“It just seems crazy to throw it away when there are people who have lost their jobs. I hope it’s taken by vulnerable people – families can bring the kids down for a meal.

“It might as well be put to good use rather than dispose of it. When it’s gone it’s gone – it’s a day’s catering for the boats.”

People are reminded to bring their own containers to the restaurant, in Main Street, Airlie Beach, and it is collect-in-person only.

Social distancing rules will apply and a staff member will serve food into the BYO containers. Fish D’vine will not supply containers.

Mr Collins said he hoped this offer would be taken advantage of by the most vulnerable locals and people who have just lost their jobs and have families to feed.