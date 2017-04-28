Free mulch for Whitsunday residents

Free mulch is now available across the Whitsundays, including the site at Gailbrath Park Road.

RESIDENTS in the Whitsundays can get free mulch from tomorrow.

As a result of Cyclone Debbie, there are stockpiles located across the region.

Whitsunday mayor Andrew Willcox said the delay in releasing the mulch to the public was to ensure the mulch had reached 65 degrees over a number of days so that it could decontaminate.

"This process will ensure that any weeds that may have been present have little success of re-germination,” he said.

"We've also been busy estimating the massive quantities of mulch at the stockpile sites to comply with eligibility for potential NDRRA funding from the State Government.

"So far we have estimated that at least 150,000 cubic metres will be produced across the region by the time we've finished; that's enough to cover the oval at the Gabba to a depth of ten metres and five times what was produced after Cyclone Ului in 2010.”

Council will have machinery in place to assist with loading but people are requested to cover their loads upon leaving. People who don't cover their mulch may have it denied. Council will also not be held liable for the quality of the mulch or any impact once collected.

The free mulch is currently available in Cannonvale and Bowen but more sites may be opened in the future.

Cannonvale

Saturday, April 29 to Friday, May 5 between 7am-4pm

- Stockpile site at Carlo Drive (opposite the Whitsunday Regional Council Depot)

- Stockpile site at Gailbrath Park Road (opposite Whitsunday Shopping Centre)

Bowen and surrounds

Saturday April 29 to Friday, May 5 between 7am-4pm

- Kings Beach (old quarry site)

The stockpiles will be monitored and council will provide updates as to whether a site will be closed or if collection times will be extended.