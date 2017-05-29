Free mulch is still available across the Whitsundays, including the site at Gailbrath Park Road.

WHITSUNDAY residents should seize the opportunity to pick up free mulch while they still can.

This is the message from Mayor Andrew Willcox, who said anyone who could put the mulch to good use should make their way to one of the collection sites.

"The free mulch will help re-establish gardens after the damage caused by Cyclone Debbie," he said.

"Council will keep the sites open for collection except on days where there is inclement weather and the mulch sites become too wet for vehicle access."

The public can pick up mulch from the Gailbrath Park Road site seven days a week from 7.30am-4pm or from the Carlo Drive site opposite the Cannonvale Council Depot site.

Residents should be aware that council has machinery to assist with loading and that they are required to cover their loads if they wish to receive the free mulch.

Council will continue to provide updates regarding whether the site will be closed or if collection times will be extended.