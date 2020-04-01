Free parking at lagoon in a bid to ease burden on businesses

Parking on either side of the lagoon is now free.

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council voted unanimously during its last meeting before the election to put a temporary pause on parking fees at the Airlie Beach Lagoon.

Division 1 councillor Jan Clifford tabled the motion to waive parking fees at the lagoon and Broadwater carparks as part of an ongoing scheme to incentivise parking in Airlie Beach.

Cr Clifford hoped that in the short term, removing parking fees would encourage residents to make the most of takeaway options in town to support businesses without having to pay for parking.

Longer term, she hoped the council would develop a scheme that would mean parking fees would be used as an incentive to encourage small business spend in Airlie Beach.

The parking fees will be removed effective immediately, however ordinary limits to camping and long-term parking still apply.

Parking limits still apply for the rest of Airlie Beach.

The removal of parking fees was among other items discussed to help businesses and residents who are struggling with the economic effects of coronavirus.

Cr Clifford also introduced a motion to credit the licence fees for footpath dining during the last quarter of the financial year.

This would mean the 18 venues across the region that pay fees for footpath dining would be able to claim this as credit to help in paying their fees in the next financial year.

However, Mayor Andrew Willcox raised concerns about “making policy on the run” and instead pledged to gather more information about how the council could best help the region with immediate relief before making rushed decisions.

Discussion around footpath licence fees was held over until the next council meeting.

Cr Willcox said the council was “certainly not taking Covid-19 lightly” and assured meeting attendees that he would endeavour to help the community as much as he could in the coming weeks and months.

“We have a bit of an issue within the Whitsundays and Australia that we’re all likeable larrikins, and ‘She’ll be right, mate’ is one of our big catch cries,” he said.

“But with this particular (issue), ‘She’ll be right’ won’t cut it.

“We need to make sure we do everything that Queensland Health is telling us to do so we can come out of this as soon as possible because I think while health is a risk, our economy is at risk as well.

“Council will continue to work behind the scenes … we will be looking at what council can afford to do to help our community through this.”