Free screening at Proserpine Entertainment Centre

Paddington is screening at the Proserpine Entertainment Centre for free today.

WHILE fun and games have been lacking over the last week, kids no longer have an excuse to be bored.

The Proserpine Entertainment Centre will be offering free showings of the movie Paddington today at 12pm and 2pm.

The first free screening was at 10am.

Manager Chris Patrick said the decision to offer free viewings was to give the community a break.

"The reason I'm doing it is because I have a little boy as well and they have had enough and want to get back to some sort of normality," he said.

"We want to give parents and kids a break to enjoy a great movie, and that is what is is all about, just getting back into the flow of things."

Proserpine Entertainment Centre is expected to return to normal programming by Friday afternoon.

To make a booking call 4945 2312.