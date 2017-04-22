26°
Free seminar to help post-cyclone healing

22nd Apr 2017 11:49 AM
Whitsunday Psychology counsellor Suzanne Carmichael is offering free post Cyclone Debbie counselling sessions.
Whitsunday Psychology counsellor Suzanne Carmichael is offering free post Cyclone Debbie counselling sessions.

A FREE seminar will be held in the Whitsundays next week to help people with the psychological recovery following Cyclone Debbie.

'TC Cyclone Debbie: the Psychological Recovery' seminar will be run by trauma psychologist Suzanne Carmichael.

"Cyclone Debbie has had a devastating impact on our lives and can change the way we think, feel and respond to life,” a Ms Carmichael said.

"We are all feeling weary and have faced continued stress over an extended period of time impacting even the hardiest of individuals.

"This is an opportunity to come together and share our experiences and learn coping skills and psycho-education on the aftermath of a traumatic life event.”

Facilitated by Ms Carmichael from Whitsunday Psychology, the seminar is the first of several sessions that are scheduled to be held.

Ms Carmichael said people aren't required to say anything at the seminar but that they also shouldn't wait before seeking help.

"The focus is not on re-living the past. The hope for me is it's about being positive about the future and how to regather moving forward,” she said.

"You can sit there and say nothing but this is an opportunity for how to cope moving forward.

"Don't wait until you get to crisis point. Don't wait for that point. Be preventative rather than reactive.”

The seminars are aimed at being an opportunity for you the community to get together and tackle the emotional and psychological challenges that are likely to be faced in the weeks and months ahead.

SEMINAR

WHEN: Wednesday, April 26- 4-6pm

WHERE: Villa Botanica (no parking at location)

TIME: 3:30pm bus transfer meet at Whitsunday Plaza Whitsunday Transit Bus stop

BOOKINGS: 4946 6554

COST: Free with a gold coin donation appreciated

