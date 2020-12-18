Menu
Anthony (Tony) Boegheim died in a boating incident in Airlie Beach on Monday. Photo: Contributed
‘Free spirit’: Tributes flow for boat incident victim

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
18th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
TRIBUTES are flowing for a father of three who tragically died in a boating incident in Airlie Beach on Monday.

Anthony (Tony) Boegheim has been described as a “free spirit” who loved the ocean when remembered by those close to him.

A tribute Facebook page has been set up in Tony’s honour, allowing friends and family to share their treasured memories.

In a post on the page, father Henry described the 56-year-old Birkdale man as a “proud father” of three, “cherished son”, “adored brother” and “beloved uncle”.

“Claimed by his first love, the sea,” the post read.

“Free spirit. Still sailing.”

Sister Michelle Bignell paid tribute to Tony’s “artistic gifts”, including seascapes created from memory and inspired by his love of the sea and skies.

“It was his way of sharing one with us, some of his loves,” she wrote.

“Love you forever lil bro. We miss you.”

Sharon Steiner wrote on the page she would miss Tony’s “enormous hugs”, saying he loved sitting on the bow of his boat and watching the sun set.

“I know you will be sitting there right beside me every walk on the beach, every breath of wind on my face, every wave in the sea and watching every star in the sky,” she wrote.

Emergency services at Coral Sea Marina after reports a tinny was spiralling. Picture: Elyse Wurm
Joanne Phelps extended her love to Tony’s family.

“Tony, absolutely heartbroken that you’re no longer here with us,” she wrote.

“You’ll always hold a very special place in my heart, may you be forever free, riding waves and watching sunsets wherever you are.”

For Dori Fletcher, Tony will live on in her memories.

“Keep sailing, my dear Tony. You will always be in my heart. Don’t ever lose that cheeky smile,” she wrote.

Tony tragically died at shore after being pulled from the water when a tinny was seen spiralling in Coral Sea Marina about 4.20pm on Monday.

