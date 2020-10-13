Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

WATCH: Protesters target PM

by Sophie Chirgwin, Michael Wray
13th Oct 2020 1:17 PM | Updated: 4:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Protesters have targeted the Prime Minister for a second day in a row as he continues his visit to Queensland in support of LNP leader Deb Frecklington ahead of the state election.

Protesters this morning crowded the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre ahead of Scott Morrison's arrival, with his motorcade eventually rushing into the carpark to dodge them.

The Prime Minister is expected to join LNP leader Deb Frecklington today for a Leaders Lunch along with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Deputy LNP Leader Tim Mander.

Refugee Solidarity Meanjin, who yesterday took responsibility for ambushing and vandalising Mr Morrison's car at UQ, have filmed themselves live on Facebook with flags and megaphones.

The protesters are chanting "free the refugees" in reference to the 120 refugees that have been detained in the Kangaroo Point Hotel.

There is also a strong union presence surrounding the entrance led by the ETU and United Workers.

ETU boss Peter Ong has been leading anti-LNP chants from the crowd of about 150 waving posters attacking the scaling back of JobKeeper.

Other signs say to "put the LNP last" while they are chanting "no to job cuts".

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks refugees scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Telco flicks switch on 5G in Airlie Beach

        Premium Content Telco flicks switch on 5G in Airlie Beach

        Technology Residents in parts of Jubilee Pocket and Mandalay will also reap the benefits.

        Major changes to planning scheme to go before council

        Premium Content Major changes to planning scheme to go before council

        Council News The proposed changes will impact a range of applications from bars and restaurants...

        Cannonvale man breaks police ban in just 26 hours

        Premium Content Cannonvale man breaks police ban in just 26 hours

        Crime Whitsunday police were first alerted to the man’s behaviour late on Friday.

        WANTED: Nurses, tradies and chefs needed in region

        Premium Content WANTED: Nurses, tradies and chefs needed in region

        Business FULL LIST: See where the jobs are on offer across Mackay, Isaac and the...