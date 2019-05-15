FREE: This local environmental group are hosting a fun event

NURTURE: A rainbow lorikeet that was in the care of Fauna Rescue Whitsundays, was bursed back to health and released into the wild earlier this year.

NURTURE: A rainbow lorikeet that was in the care of Fauna Rescue Whitsundays, was bursed back to health and released into the wild earlier this year. Julia Odd

FROM little things, big things grow, and Fauna Rescue Whitsundays is a constant in the community as volunteers work around the clock, caring for sick and injured wildlife.

Along with acting as guardian angels to animals, big and small, the community group has been working hard to re-vegetate the area, after Tropical Cyclone Debbie ripped through the region more than two years ago.

Fauna Rescue Whitsundays ReNewal Day is the final event in its ReVegetate, ReEducate and ReNewal Day Project, sponsored by the National Landcare Program.

The community group was successful in obtaining a small grant through the program last year

Fauna Rescue Whitsunday president Jacqui Webb said there wasn't any point rescuing wildlife if there wasn't a healthy habitat to release the animals back into once rehabilitated.

ReNewal day is on Sunday, May 19, from 10am at Lions Park in Cannonvale.

Attendees are encouraged to embrace the ecosystem post-Cyclone Debbie and local environmental groups will be armed with information for community members to take home.

Residents are encouraged to create and maintain sustainable food sources and habitat improvement for wildlife, and native seedling and nesting boxes will be given away to people who have registered for the food for wildlife program on the day.

RENEW: Fauna Rescue Whitsundays invite you all to the ReNewal Day, where there will be heaps of fun, activities and information for all those curious about the local community group. Monika Gabor

Along with local community groups setting up information stalls, environmentally-friendly products and activities, will be showcased throughout the day, and the event wouldn't be complete without A fundraiser sausage sizzle, and AquaVa Boutique Catering will also be on hand with a tasty spread.

The talented Jess Stapleton will be lending her artistic hand for face painting, and live music will be played throughout the day.

The event is family friendly, with fun and give-aways promised on the day, so if you've ever been curious about wildlife rehabilitation, then pop and down and check it out.

For more information, head to Fauna Rescue Whitsunday Facebook page.

DETAILS

WHAT: ReNewal Day

WHEN: Sunday May 19, 10am - 2pm

WHERE: Lions Park, Cannonvale