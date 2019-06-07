French Open plunged into a sexism row

Ash Barty says she doesn't care which court she plays on.

THE French Open's decision to move the women's semi-finals away from the tournament's showpiece court has been blasted as "unfair and inappropriate".

After torrential rain washed out all of Wednesday's play, the last two women's quarter-finals were played on Thursday and the semi-finals pushed back a day until Friday.

However, the semi-final between Ashleigh Barty and Amanda Anisimova will be played on Court Suzanne Lenglen, while Johanna Konta's match with Marketa Vondrousova has been shifted to the smaller, 5000-seat Court Simonne-Mathieu.

The men's semis between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic against Dominic Thiem, will be played on the main Court Philippe Chatrier.

"We are extremely disappointed by the scheduling of both women's semi-finals on outside courts," said WTA chief executive Steve Simon.

"There's no doubt that scheduling has been challenged by weather conditions and the WTA understands the scheduling issues presented at Roland Garros.

"The four women who have played so well and made it this far have earned their right to play on the biggest stage. We believe other solutions were possible which would have been to the benefit of fans as well as all players."

Barty, who pays her maiden grand slam semi-final, isn't bothered one bit.

"Obviously we would love to play on Chatrier. For me, personally, I'm excited to be in a semi-final. It doesn't really matter which court I play on," said Barty, the world No.8.

Starting next year, Roland Garros will have a retractable roof over the main court, which will make it the last of the four Grand Slam events to have at least one stadium where matches can be played in any weather.