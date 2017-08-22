Fresh blood at the Whitsunday Times

NEW SCRIBE: Jess Lamb joined the Whitsunday Times team this week from Victoria.

THE Whitsunday Times has a new face in its midst.

Jessica Lamb started work as a journalist this week to become the latest addition to the newsroom.

Hailing from working in regional newspapers along the Murray River on the Victorian and New South Wales border, Jessica Lamb is excited about the sea change.

"The weather is certainly a bit nicer up here," she laughed.

"I did the drive from Victoria last week, put my life in my car and camped along the coast - so it has been a big move.

"I'm very excited to get to know the region and the scenery still takes my breathe away.

Jess studied journalism at Bond University on the Gold Coast, majoring in film and television, before interning at Channel 10, Channel 7 and Business News Australia.

"I'm a big follower of politics but I also like to add human elements to my stories with a big community focus," she said.

"I got into journalism, somewhat naively, to make the world a better place and I consider it a great privilege to be able to tell the stories of this region.

"If you see an me running around town, please say hi."