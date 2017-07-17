Fresh calls for action on 'accident waiting to happen'

Shadow minister for education, Tracy Davis with member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan and Cannonvale State School P&C president Tina Everett, parents Jenni Walters, Beth Gilbert and students Kaley and Sienna Gilbert and Tomas Young wait to cross Shute Harbour Rd opposite Banjos.

THERE is an "accident waiting to happen" at the intersection of Island Dr and Shute Harbour Rd according to Cannonvale State School P&C president Tina Everett.

Ms Everett says she has been campaigning for years to make the crossing, which is heavily used by school students, safer.

"At 3pm this whole area is full of kids. We have kids that jump the rail, we have kids that balance on the gutter, we have kids that run across into the middle when the light is red," she said.

Ms Everett regretted there was no sign indicating to drivers there was a school nearby, as the main school entrance is on Coral Esplanade.

"It's a tourist town and they don't know that this is a (school) crossing," she said.

Cannonvale school student, Gabriel Ortego, waits to cross Shute Harbour Rd. Peter Carruthers

"We would love red light cameras, a school zone and we would love a crossing lady."

The shadow minister for education, Tracy Davis, was backed by Member for Whitsunday Jason at the crossing this afternoon and called for action to be taken.

Mr Costigan denied road safety was an election issue when he met with concerned parents.

"It shouldn't be an election issue, it's road safety issue," he said.

"I am going to go Main Roads and ask if they would like me to drive them up and get a bit of T-Bone chips and salad at Banjo's and they can sit here and see what happens.

"A number of parents have raised this issue with TMR (Department of Traffic and Main Roads) and nothing gets done.

"If mums and dads are concerned than I am concerned. Someone from TMR needs to come up here and do an audit on this situation and engage with the local community to enhance road safety in this vicinity."

Ms Everett said she had contacted the Department of Traffic and Main Roads who controlled the road but she had been brushed off and told safety measures were in place at the Coral Esplanade entrance of the school.

Many parents have taken to parking at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre and walking across Shute Harbour Rd to gain access to the school as the main entrance is too busy.

More than 765 students attend the school.

"The whole traffic problem here (Shute Harbour Rd) and Coral Esplanade should be fixed. If 765 kids left Coral Esplanade the traffic here wouldn't be moving," Ms Everett said.

Ms Davis said the safety of the kids needed to be made a priority and it was disappointing a "pretty straightforward remedy was not being looked into".