Fresh claims of Trad interference in appointment

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has urged the Opposition to refer claims about the appointment process of former under treasurer Frankie Carroll to the corruption watchdog.

In Parliament yesterday, shadow treasurer Tim Mander claimed that early last year then treasurer Jackie Trad intervened to have Mr Carroll appointed after an independent panel had chosen former Commonwealth Bank executive Leon Allen.

"A whistleblower has advised that the independent ­selection panel chaired by the director-general of Premier and Cabinet had recommended Leon Allen for the role of under treasurer," Mr Mander said.

"However, the Member for South Brisbane intervened to ensure Frankie Carroll was appointed.

"Will the Premier immediately release the original selection panel's report so that Queenslanders can know the truth?"

Ms Palaszczuk dodged the question about the independent panel report, but insisted Mr Carroll had been chosen.

"If the Opposition has any evidence or a whistleblower, it should refer that immediately to the (Crime and Corruption Commission)," she said.

Mr Carroll was shifted to the new Department of Regional Development after Ms Trad quit her ministerial role in May upon learning she would be investigated by the CCC over the appointment of a school principal in her electorate.

Frankie Carroll

Jackie Trad

She was subsequently cleared of any interference in the process.

Mr Carroll was replaced by long-serving public servant Rachel Hunter.

Mr Allen was appointed as deputy under treasurer.

The fracas over appointments came as Education ­Minister Grace Grace continued to reject accusations she had embellished her qualifications on her official biography.

Ms Grace has claimed she has a "master's/graduate diploma level" qualification after completing Harvard's trade union program in the 1990s, but the director of the program has said it is not commensurate with a master's.

"I have never used any letters after my name," she told Parliament.

"The Parliament website says, and I quote, 'graduate master's degree-level Harvard trade union program'.

"It never mentions me obtaining a degree."

While the Opposition accused Ms Grace of misleading people into believing she had a master's qualification, Ms Palaszczuk backed the minister.

"The Minister for Education has made a solid explanation in this House," she said.

Originally published as Fresh claims of Trad interference in appointment