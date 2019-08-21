Fresh clues emerge to help find missing teen

Poilce and SES search the Dularcha National Park in the Mooloolah Valley for missing teenager Michael Ryan. Photo: Warren Lynam

PHOTOS taken by Michael Ryan in the Dularcha National Park weeks before he went missing have given search parties fresh clues to his whereabouts.

For the past four days, Sunshine Coast Police and SES have been combing bushland in the Mooloolah Valley region for Michael, 14, who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Close family friend Tracey Disney has been out every day looking for Michael and said the photos helped the search widen.

On Monday she told the Sunshine Coast Daily Michael had also made a YouTube video of him building a hut in forest.

"One of the photos was in a gully and another was on top of a ridge. And he (Michael) had mentioned he had built his hut behind a waterfall," Ms Disney said.

"The photos which he received were over the past couple of weeks. They show Michael frequented this area quite a lot.

"One photo was close to where the last ping from his mobile phone came from too. And while we don't know the accuracy of that ping, it was a fair way from where we left the bike."

Ms Disney said it was "comforting" to see an upgraded search party look for the teen today but worried about the type terrain and environment they've dealing with.

Other than the photo leads, Police and SES volunteers have been largely met with frustration, battling thick undergrowth and steep gradients.

"Some locals messaged me about coming in to help with the search and given police information which has helped," Ms Disney said.

"The gullies are really rugged going. They were talking about getting trackers in, which is what we need.

"If they're able to search down in the gullies it will give us hope."

Sunshine Coast SES controller Janet Scott said the search was yet to yield any result but that they'd soldier on until last light.