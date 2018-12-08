Fresh faces ready to charter club's course

FRESH ERA: The new Whitsunday Sailing Club board of (from left) Kevin Fogarty, Mark Beale, Rupert King, Jo Norbury, Bill Mairs, Terry Archer and Leo Rodriguez. Also on the board are Luke Mairs and Clayton Matthews.

SAILING: Whitsunday Sailing Club is heralding a new era following its recent annual general meeting.

Leo Rodriguez has assumed the role of president and headlines a new-look board.

He is no stranger to the club and the Whitsundays, first moving to the region in 1992 and has been an active member of the club since 1995.

Clayton Mathews is commodore, Rupert King has assumed the role of rear commodore offshore and Luke Mairs is the rear commodore off beach.

Mairs has returned recently after representing the WSC at the A-Cat World Championships, an event which featured America's Cup and Olympic sailors.

The executive committee features Terry Archer, Mark Beale, Kevin Fogarty, Joanne Norbury and Bill Trueman.

Mr Rodriguez told the Whitsunday Times he was looking forward to taking on the role.

"We've had some changes and there's quite a few new members on the board,” he said.

"I wanted to make sure we had a good group of people around me, people who were successful in their various industries to help the club.”

Mr Rodriguez said one of his major tasks would be the implementation of a strategic plan that would charter a course for the path ahead.

"The Whitsunday Sailing Club is quite a complex business - we're in the gaming business, the food and beverage business and of course the sailing business,” he said.

"We'll develop a three- year strategic plan and also a five-year strategic plan.

"It is about setting long-term targets and developing the right processes when it comes to the management of the club.

"It is a different business and has various parts, which all need specific management.”

Mr Rodriguez said the Whitsunday Sailing Club had also submitted an Expression of Interest to be a part of the proposed Maritime Centre of Excellence to be based in Bowen.

"Doing the training there is something we're certainly interested to be part of,” he said.

"It promises to be a great boost for the Whitsundays region and we would look forward to working collectively in Bowen.”