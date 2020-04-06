Fresh food delivered to Bowen doorsteps

WITH a mission to provide fresh food and support local producers, two food delivery services have announced they will now be servicing the Bowen region.

Whitsunday Food Service has previously offered delivery to Bowen businesses and wholesalers but announced this weekend it would now include orders for the public.

As many businesses in the region struggle, and residents are no longer able to get groceries delivered, Whitsunday Food Service officer manager Trish Smith said supporting local was more important than ever.

“Whatever you can do to support your local right now, restaurants providing takeaway, food establishments and small businesses in our Whitsundays area please do all you can because they need us all more than ever,” she said.

Mrs Smith said in light of the current global health crisis they had made the decision to expand their delivery service to the residents of Bowen.

“It was becoming harder for people to get Woolworths deliveries or ‘click and collect’,” she said.

“It’s not something we’ve previously been able to do in the past but given the current circumstances we wanted to assist our customers as best we could.

“We were trying to help the public out, we are trying to do all we can.”

Mrs Smith said over Easter there would be a limited schedule but after Easter it would be a regular Friday home delivery service.

Residents of Bowen may need to check their address to ensure they are able to get home delivery, however Mrs Smith said they might be able to drop the goods elsewhere for them to collect.

“We had to put a bit of a cap on where we would and would not deliver to Bowen,” she said.

“Bowen service area includes Merinda Town Centre and everything Bridges road to the beach on the south side of the Don River and North of the Bruce Highway, other roads are subject to availability.

“If we can’t drop it to their house, we’re asking people ‘Is there a location we can drop it off to?’.”

Whitsundays Food Service has also opened their new retail store, offering residents in the region the option to collect in store.

Orders can be made online and orders over $100 will include free delivery. To order you can download the Whitsunday Foodservice offline app, (via Apple or Google Play) or order via the website, www.whitsundayfoodservice.com.au.

The Prickly Pineapple will also be servicing the Bowen region on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, to order visit www.thepricklypineapple.com. The Prickly Pineapple was contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of publishing.