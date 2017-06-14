Fresh look for Airlie

Martin Ross from Creative Tiling and Airlie beach councillor Jan Clifford celebrated the completion of the starfish roundabout.

MANY years ago one of the first things tourists driving into the Main Street of Airlie Beach would have seen were bundles of sand bags.

Today, a picturesque view including the now complete starfish roundabout and the Heart of the Reef display makes a powerful impression on tourists and locals alike.

The Starfish roundabout was completed last Friday by Creative Tiling, led by Martin and Rebecca Ross, with the assistance of Daniel Bremar, Tamari Allen, Conrad Werner, Sheila Cars and George Mehary.

Martin Ross said the Starfish design was 130 square metres and consisted of around 60,000 tiles.

"It was a massive job for all the people concerned. It just turned out to be a massive jigsaw puzzle,” he said. "I always wanted to leave something here.”

Airlie Beach Councillor Jan Clifford reflected on how far the town had come over the years and said she was "blown away” by the completion of the roundabout.

"I think it's a stunning entrance statement to the town within the constraints we had to deal with from the Department of Main Roads and Transport,” she said.

Cr Clifford reassured residents complaining about money being spent on the starfish roundabout amid the Airlie lagoon closure and said it wasn't even a "drop in the bucket” compared to the extent of work required for the lagoon. "The original budget for this was $80,000 and this came in at about half or less than what was originally budgeted,” she said. "Anyone who suggests we should have pulled the contract from local businesses ... well that isn't how we operate.”

Jacqueline Quadrio from Everything Mosaic was responsible for the original starfish design.