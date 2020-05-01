OH SNAP: Fresh visitor for Bowen Golf Club

LIKE a scene right out of Happy Gilmore, players at Bowen Golf Club stumbled across a new visitor, one that may put the resident goose at risk.

The club confirmed they have had several sightings of a small crocodile, which they believe to be from freshwater.

Bowen resident John Brown was playing on the course earlier in the week when he and several other players came across the scaly creature.

"A few others had seen him before me, he was just sitting out happily sunning himself," he said.

"There was one in Muller's Lagoon a while ago which might be the same one."

Mr Brown said there had been fewer ducks in the area than usual and was a little concerned about the safety of 'Goosey', the resident golf course goose.

Mr Brown said the crocodile was only about three feet long but quite "fat" and said the picture made him look bigger than he actually was.

After asking his daughter to share the image on Facebook, other residents said they'd also seen the crocodile.

Bowen Golf Course has reported the sightings to the Department of Environment and Science, but said it was not seen again today.

In 2018, a crocodile reportedly made Mullers Lagoon it's home, with the Department of Environment and Science confirming that several reports of the animal had been placed.

Due to his size and narrow snout, a Bowen Golf Course spokesman said they believed it was a freshwater crocodile, but said he was far smaller than the 1.5 metre crocodile known to frequent Mullers Lagoon.

The Department of Environment and Science was contacted for comment but had not replied at the time of publishing.