Fresh winds to whip up along Mackay, Whitsunday coast

It will be perfect weather to visit the beach.

MODERATE to fresh south-easterly trade winds will persist along the Mackay and Whitsunday coastline this weekend.

In its Mackay coastal waters forecast for Bowen to St Lawrence, the Bureau of Meteorology said a high over the northern Tasman Sea had extended a ridge along the east coast.

“The ridge will gradually weaken over the next few days,” a BOM forecaster said.

Today, residents can expect east to south-easterly winds between 10-15 knots, with inshore afternoon sea breezes.

There is a slight chance of a shower near the coast today, but near zero chance elsewhere.

Overnight temperatures are forecast to fall between 13 and 18C tonight, with daytime temperatures reaching 27 to 30C.

On Saturday, winds will be easterly at 10-15 knots.

Seas will be around one metre on Friday and below one metre Saturday while. swells will be north-easterly below one metre.