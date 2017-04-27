Friday morning is going to be a cold one

Friday morning is expected to be chilly for the Whitsundays and most of Queensland.

JUMPERS will finally be coming out of cupboards in the Whitsundays tomorrow morning with temperatures expected to plummet.

A slow moving high pressure system currently located near the Great Australian Bight in South Australia will blow cool air in a northerly direction from tomorrow affecting most of Queensland.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, minimum temperatures on Friday are forecast to drop to 12 degrees in Proserpine and 17 degrees on Hamilton Island.

Proserpine minimum temperatures will inch up to 13 degrees on Saturday and up to 17 degrees on Sunday while Hamilton Island's minimum will be 18 degrees on Saturday and 20 degrees on Sunday.

BoM forecaster Lauren Pattie said Friday would be four degrees cooler than average across the Whitsundays.

"Tomorrow will be the coolest morning for the long weekend and the week," she said.

"It will be cold this weekend as well, particularly on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday is getting back closer to average."

However, this cool weather is not expected to signal early winter conditions in the long term.

The BoM monthly outlook shows that there is between a 50-60% chance of the Whitsundays experiencing above average temperatures for May.

One thing is for sure - if you're headed to the Wintermoon Festival at Cameron's Pocket this weekend, pack your winter woollies.