26°
News

Friday morning is going to be a cold one

Jacob Wilson | 27th Apr 2017 9:40 AM
Friday morning is expected to be chilly for the Whitsundays and most of Queensland.
Friday morning is expected to be chilly for the Whitsundays and most of Queensland. Tessa Mapstone

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

JUMPERS will finally be coming out of cupboards in the Whitsundays tomorrow morning with temperatures expected to plummet.

A slow moving high pressure system currently located near the Great Australian Bight in South Australia will blow cool air in a northerly direction from tomorrow affecting most of Queensland.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, minimum temperatures on Friday are forecast to drop to 12 degrees in Proserpine and 17 degrees on Hamilton Island.

Proserpine minimum temperatures will inch up to 13 degrees on Saturday and up to 17 degrees on Sunday while Hamilton Island's minimum will be 18 degrees on Saturday and 20 degrees on Sunday.

BoM forecaster Lauren Pattie said Friday would be four degrees cooler than average across the Whitsundays.

"Tomorrow will be the coolest morning for the long weekend and the week," she said.

"It will be cold this weekend as well, particularly on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday is getting back closer to average."

However, this cool weather is not expected to signal early winter conditions in the long term.

The BoM monthly outlook shows that there is between a 50-60% chance of the Whitsundays experiencing above average temperatures for May.

One thing is for sure - if you're headed to the Wintermoon Festival at Cameron's Pocket this weekend, pack your winter woollies.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  bureau of meteorlogy cold snap hamilton island proserpine whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Wildlife facing long recovery

Wildlife facing long recovery

WILDLIFE carers have put out the message to the Whitsunday community to be mindful while they are cleaning up their yards.

Council staff could be back on the move

Division 3 councillor John Collins moved a motion for council staff to relocate to Proserpine RSL.

Cr Collins ramped up his message to support Proserpine business.

Wild Ones celebrates four years

BIG BIRTHDAY: The Wild Ones celebrate thier third birthday at the PCYC in 2016.

Wild Ones is one of the most successful youth programs in the region

Glassing to 'protect a mate'

A glassing attack was described as a matter of self defence in Proserpine Magistrate Court.

A GLASSING at a Proserpine pub has been described as self defence.

Local Partners

Wildlife facing long recovery

WILDLIFE carers have put out the message to the Whitsunday community to be mindful while they are cleaning up their yards.

Boomerang bags need to come back

Boomerang Bad Whitsunday volunteer Jo Pillifeant wants people to remember to return Boomerang Bags.

SMALL steps forward are a cause for celebration.

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

TRIBUTES have poured in for Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, who has died aged 73.

Sophie Monk casting a wide net as Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette.

Producers ‘inundated’ with calls as they widen age range of suitors.

Viewers officially bored of Aussie biopics

House of Bond’s Ben Mingay as Alan Bond with Rachael Taylor as Diana Bliss.

Latest biopic House of Bond a ‘flop’ as reality TV dominates screens

Bill Cosby: Embattled comic breaks silence on future

Cosby said he wanted to get back on stage doing comedy.

Shania Twain to drop first album in 15 years

Shania Twain

Shania Twain is about to drop her first album since 2002.

What's on the big screen this week

Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff in a scene from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2.

GUARDIANS of the Galaxy is back with even more laughs.

Grinspoon is happy to help with flood appeal

BACK ON THE ROAD: Grinspoon remain happy to assist with Lismore's flood recovery.

"Lismore is the birthplace of Grinspoon... we owe that community"

Another $10,000 off, this house offers incredible value for money

7 Scarlet Gum Crescent, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 2 $519,000

Another $10k removed from the price this week making it over $40,000 off the original list price. This is incredible value for money for a house of this size and...

73 acres at Seaforth

Seaforth 4741

Rural 0 0 $269,000

Mostly lightly timbered open forest with a good coverage of pangola and signal grass. Some cleared or selectively cleared country including creek flat. Boundary...

Majestic Rural Lifestyle Close To The City

2100 Maraju Yakapari Road, The Leap 4740

House 3 1 5 $449,000

This picturesque 10 acres is majestically perched high in The Leap with breathtaking panoramic views. Wind up a private drive to a tastefully renovated 3 bedroom...

Lifestyle &amp; Location

12 Mowlam Street, Eimeo 4740

House 4 3 2 Auction

A wonderful lifestyle residence, with magic views to Brampton Island. This family home provides an exceptional retreat with impressive proportions and entertaining...

Great Starter

6 Laird Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Don't miss this great opportunity to break into the Mackay property market with this well maintained lowset brick home conveniently located only minutes drive from...

Convenience, Space &amp; Views

6 Haber Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 2 2 $535,000

- Private oasis in a convenient location on the hill - Space created with 6m soaring ceilings, expansive windows and bi-fold doors to the screened entertainers...

Charming Queenslander on 2.138 Hectares

16 Mia Mia Street, Pinnacle 4741

Rural 4 1 $230,000

- 4 bedroom /1 bathroom lowset Queenslander built in 1998. - Decking around 3 sides of the house and timber floors throughout. - Approximately 2.138ha block.

Affordable Home in Perfect Condition

11 Eaglemount Rd, Andergrove 4740

House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

This neat and tidy air-conditioned home is in excellent condition, and would suit the young family or a safe investor. Primary and secondary school are a short...

Think Big

10 Illalangi Estate Street, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 6 3 2 $545,000

Situated in a very private and peaceful estate in Mount Pleasant, this 6 bedrooms family home has many advantages for the growing family. Vast living areas flow...

Sugarview Estate Stage 4 Now Selling

Lot 38 Audrey Circuit, Richmond 4740

Residential Land 0 0 $230,000 to...

SUGARVIEW ESTATE - WHERE BIG DREAMS ARE BUILT Enormous blocks of land situated 5 Minutes to Mt Pleasant & across the road from Mackay Golf Course. Pleasant rural...

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!