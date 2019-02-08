Friday road closures
THE rain eased off a little Thursday night, but several roads remain closed throughout the region.
Bowen had the highest rainfall in the 24 hours until 9am today, with 134.8mm recorded.
Hamilton Island saw 113.4 fall, while Jubilee Pocket had 95mm and Cannonvale 81mm.
The gauge at the Whitsunday Coast Airport at Proserpine recorded 82.2mm, while there was 98mm at Preston and 67mm at Lower Gregory.
At 10.30am Friday water was over one lane of Shute Harbour Rd at Hamilton Plains but the road is still open.
Water has also dropped at Crofton Creek bridge at Crofton Creek and Gregory Cannon Valley Rd is open.
Road closures according to the latest information available on the Whitsunday Regional Council Disaster Dashboard and the Department of Transport and Main Roads are as follows:
GREGORY RIVER:
Collingvale Rd
FOXDALE:
Spruce Rd
PALM GROVE:
Saltwater Creek Rd
STRATHDICKIE:
Strathdickie Rd
BOWEN:
Kings Beach Rd
Inverdon Rd
Russells Crossing
THOOPARA AND NULL:
Thoopara Rd
MOUNT COOLON:
Suttor Developmental Rd
GOORGANGA CREEK and ANDROMACHE:
Gunyarra Rd
MOUNT WYATT/SPRINGLANDS:
Strathmore Rd