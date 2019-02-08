Menu
This is a sign that has become common in the Whitsundays this week as roads were closed because of water over them. Monique Preston
News

Friday road closures

by Monique Preston
8th Feb 2019 10:40 AM

THE rain eased off a little Thursday night, but several roads remain closed throughout the region.

Bowen had the highest rainfall in the 24 hours until 9am today, with 134.8mm recorded.

Hamilton Island saw 113.4 fall, while Jubilee Pocket had 95mm and Cannonvale 81mm.

The gauge at the Whitsunday Coast Airport at Proserpine recorded 82.2mm, while there was 98mm at Preston and 67mm at Lower Gregory.

At 10.30am Friday water was over one lane of Shute Harbour Rd at Hamilton Plains but the road is still open.

Water has also dropped at Crofton Creek bridge at Crofton Creek and Gregory Cannon Valley Rd is open.

Road closures according to the latest information available on the Whitsunday Regional Council Disaster Dashboard and the Department of Transport and Main Roads are as follows:

GREGORY RIVER:

Collingvale Rd

FOXDALE:

Spruce Rd

PALM GROVE:

Saltwater Creek Rd

STRATHDICKIE:

Strathdickie Rd

BOWEN:

Kings Beach Rd

Inverdon Rd

Russells Crossing

THOOPARA AND NULL:

Thoopara Rd

MOUNT COOLON:

Suttor Developmental Rd

GOORGANGA CREEK and ANDROMACHE:

Gunyarra Rd

MOUNT WYATT/SPRINGLANDS:

Strathmore Rd

