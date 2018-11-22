Friday shines on the stage

Friday Ford-Robinson is a rising star on the national dance stage.

The eight-year-old's recent success at the Kids Artistic Revenue in Mackay has secured her a spot to compete in the United States next year, an outstanding achievement for someone who almost didn't take part.

"I told her I'd already paid the entry fee, so she had to,” proud mum Banitska Ford said.

"I was so proud, shocked and excited all at the same time,” Mrs Ford said.

Scoring almost perfect scores for her solo performance, the talented young dancer was the youngest in her age group and placed as the 4th runner up over all.

"I was so nervous, but I'm so glad I went,” Friday said.

Friday dances 10 hours a week , and travels all over Queensland for various dance competitions.

"I do Jazz, ballet, acro and contemporary- I love them all, I don't have a favourite,” she said.

Mrs Ford, her husband Kale Jelley and Friday's father Wayne Robinson juggle her dance schedule between the three of them.