Friendly Australians a highlight

Marie is loving the laidback lifestyle and the friendly nature of the Australians she has met so far. Georgia Simpson

AFTER hearing her older sister's tales of her travels down under, Marie Winter has had Australia on her hit list ever since.

The 18-year-old arrived in the country in November and has been working her way up the east coast, making the most of the endless beaches, the warm, sunny weather and the friendly and relaxed locals she's met along the way.

She was an au pair in Brisbane for a time, and she looked after three kids.

It was a challenge, but immensely rewarding for her, and she's still in touch with the family she worked for.

When she heads home in May, she plans to study tourism management, and she cites her love as her biggest motivator for wanting to work in the industry.

What's your favourite Australian destination so far?

I loved Sydney, because I spent the most time there, so I could really go and explore and look around. The hostel my friends and I stayed in was great also.

What's the weirdest thing about Australian culture?

I think the Australian recycling system is weird. In Germany, we have four different bins and there are strict rules around what can go in what bin.

In Australia, there's only two bins or one, and people don't really recycle properly.

The tap water here is also really bad.

What's your most memorable moment?

New Year's Eve in Melbourne with all of my friends! It was so wonderful to be with everyone and we went out into the city, then onto a house party.

How do you think travel has changed you?

I'm more mature, and I have a different outlook on life.

My opinions have changed. I'm also a lot more environmentally conscious since travelling, more aware of single use plastics. I'm trying to cut down on that.

What's your top Australian travel tip?

Be open to new experiences and to meeting new people. I think it's good to be organised, but you also need a level of spontaneity.