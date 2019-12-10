How friends inspired a heartfelt song by an upcoming singer

Compared with Carla Thursday's youthful late-night-drive track debut single Paper Cut, NYE is a one-mic-one-take alt-pop ballad drawing heavily on inspiration from the idea “friends you can’t keep up with.”

Compared with her youthful late-night-drive track debut single Paper Cut, NYE is a one-mic-one-take alt-pop ballad drawing heavily on inspiration from the idea "friends you can't keep up with."

Thursday remembers writing the song around Christmas, when she was in an online writing group, I Heart Songwriting Club, and was given the theme "Christmas tradition".

She decided against the theme and wrote about how every New Year's Eve her friends "try to get together".

"When you grow into adulthood, finding the time to see or connect with your friends can be hard, life just gets in the way sometimes," she said.

Thursday's track draws on the guilt you feel when you miss a friend's birthday, or you don't call them back because you're busy. It is relatable.

"It was an apology…a reminder," Thursday said.

"I was surprised how the song turned out, it made my best friend cry."

Thursday said she wanted a song that was "meant to sound live and nostalgic," something that sounded like you're playing the piano in your living room.

It had to be "intimate, minimally produced, raw and authentic", she said.

The track transports you through the history of your friendships, reminding you of their value and how you should make time for them.

Carla Thursday's NYE is a "honest, heartfelt, and intimate" second single, which is to be released December 19 - before New Year's Eve.